Police talk outside the Friends In Need Food Bank after an altercation between two people in line. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Police called to argument at Maple Ridge food bank

No arrests made in morning incident

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a call of a disturbance in the lineup at the Friends in Need Food Bank in Maple Ridge on Wednesday.

A food bank spokesperson said two men started arguing while they were waiting in the line and food bank staff called police.

The argument was said to have started from a weekend incident involving the two elsewhere in Maple Ridge.

Police talked to one of the men involved, but no arrests were made.

“We called police because of the level of words being exchanged,” said Mary Robson, food bank executive-director.

Police showed up quickly, she added.

