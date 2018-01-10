UPDATE: Police with guns drawn in east Maple Ridge

Looking for someone near 18 Pastures golf course

Police on scene in east Maple Ridge at Eighteen Pastures golf course. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Residents in east Maple Ridge are reporting a heavy police presence at the Mission border this afternoon and officers with guns drawn.

One neighbour said a vehicle drove onto a green at 18 Pastures golf course, located at 288th Street and 108 Avenue in Mission, and that a man ran from it.

Police dressed in camoflauge stopped a resident and asked if he knew of anybody in the area who didn’t belong there.

Brian Wong, an employee of the golf course, was stopped on 280th Street in Maple Ridge by police holding an “AR-15” rifle, then saw six police vehicles blocking the entrance to his work.

He wasn’t able to drive through to work because police dogs were on site searching for someone, he was told.

More police vehicles were reported at 104th Avenue.

People on Facebook reported more than 12 marked and unmarked police cars and SUVs near 284th and 287th streets.

Several residents of the area said they were stopped by police, with rifles and shotguns, and officers were advising them to go inside and lock their doors.

• More to follow.