Police catch prolific offender at Maple Ridge property

A Maple Ridge homeowner found a man trying to break into his shed on Thursday night, March 23, and a quick call to police resulted in them catching a chronic offender.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., the man who lives in the 11900 block of 220th Street located an unknown man in his backyard, allegedly attempting to break into his shed. The homeowner had gone outside to look around, when he noticed his motion sensor light kept turning on.

The homeowner quickly contacted Ridge Meadows RCMP after the suspect fled on foot, northbound from the residence.

Police officers quickly set up containment and an Integrated Police Service Dog arrived at the scene to begin to track the suspect.

Police located a suspect matching the description and he was immediately detained, until the dog successfully tracked his scent from the residence to that exact location of the suspect. The man was arrested on scene.

“The homeowner contacting police quickly and providing clear information allowed for a quick response and containment, which was integral in a quick arrest and ultimately resulted in the successful track,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

Police are recommending charges against a 43-year-old man, who is known to police and is a repeat multi-jurisdictional chronic offender.