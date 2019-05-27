UPDATED: Police looked into threat involving Maple Ridge school

Police investigated a video and found there was no threat. (THE NEWS/Files)

Police have investigated a video posted online over the weekend involving Thomas Haney secondary and have determined there was no threat involved.

“When concerns about this video were brought to our attention, both our school and the Ridge Meadows RCMP completed a thorough investigation and determined that these concerns were unfounded,” Thomas Haney principal Grant Frend said in a letter to parents.

“We take any reported incidents that have the potential to impact the safety of our students very seriously. This is true whether these occur on school property or in the community, and includes any threats or even rumours of threatening language.”

The post, made Saturday, was related to a student playing a video game.

RCMP was called and the school’s safe and caring schools response was initiated. But after investigation by both agencies, there was found to be no threat.

The posting was found to be a case of poor judgment, said Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district spokesperson Irena Pochop.

“We respond to everything,” Pochop said Monday.

Frend said in the letter that any such incidents start a process that involves first contacting Ridge Meadows RCMP and the alerting of the school district’s safe and caring schools personnel.

More about the VTRA process is on the school district website.

Frend also said that while most threats or rumours of potential one investigated by RCMP are ultimately determined without cause and not credible, “We nevertheless believe it is important to take all threats seriously and investigate them thoroughly.”



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter