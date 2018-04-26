(Delta Police Department photo)

Police, coast guard searching after man falls into Fraser River

Boats, divers and a helicopter involved in looking for man who fell into the water in Delta

Police and rescue personnel are searching the waters around Delta after a man fell from a Ladner float home last night.

According to press release issued this afternoon, Delta Police attended the 3400-block of River Road around 7:15 p.m. on April 25 following a report that a man had fallen off the dock of a float home and into the water.

DPD, Canadian Coast Guard and RCMP searched for the missing man using boats, divers and a helicopter equipped with infrared light, but failed to locate the missing man. The search was called off overnight, but resumed today.

Delta Police say at this time there is nothing to indicate the incident was suspicious.


