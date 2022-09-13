Mission RCMP Const. Harrison Mohr spoke to the media on June 6 to provide an update on the investigation into an incident that saw four march participants struck by a vehicle. (Kevin Mills/Mission Record)

Police complete investigation into incident where marchers were hit by truck in Mission

BC Prosecution Service will now consider whether charges will be laid against driver

Mission RCMP say they have completed their investigation into an incident in June in which four people were struck by a vehicle during a march to raise awareness about residential schools.

Police have now submitted their evidence package to the BC Prosecution service, which will now determine what, if any, charges will be laid against the 77-year-old driver.

Const. Harrison Mohr, media relations officer with the Mission RCMP, said in a press release that the evidence package was provided to the BCPS late last week.

Morh said no timeline has been set for how long BCPS will take to consider charges, and no further details about the investigation will be released at this time.

“We understand that this has been a trying time for those affected by this incident, and we appreciate their patience and understanding,” he said.

“Our investigators have been working with all of the victims and witnesses who came forward, to try to provide the best evidence possible to the BC Prosecution Service. We want to thank everyone who provided information, statements, and video clips to help chronicle the events of that day.”

The incident took place June 4 during the March for Recognition, which left Fraser River Heritage Park and was en route along Lougheed Highway just east of Mission to the former site of St. Mary’s Residential School.

Police said, at approximately 12:30 p.m., an altercation occurred between the driver of a pickup truck and members of the march, and four people reported they had been injured after the truck drove into them.

The driver of the truck later met with investigators, as did several witnesses, Mohr said.

“The investigation – led by the Mission RCMP’s serious crime unit – was quite complex, and involved piecing together details received from the victims and witnesses, as well as the many cellphone video clips provided to police,” Mohr said.

