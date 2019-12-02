Police converge on Royal Crescent modular housing complex in Maple Ridge

Incident has been resolved, said operator

Police converged on the Royal Crescent modular housing complex in Maple Ridge Monday afternoon, with guns drawn and pointed at the building.

Firefighters were initially called to the location for reports of a fire on the second storey of the supportive housing complex, according to reports, and police soon followed.

Ed Lineham, who lives next to the modular housing complex, said in an email that there were seven police cars outside and, at one point, a man started to climb out a window.

However, Lineham said, the man climbed back inside after an officer yelled at him.

He added that two people were later brought outside in handcuffs.

Lineham said that he’s had to put up with loud noise, “and constant attendance at the shelter by emergency vehicles.”

“Something has to be done immediately improve the control and security of this facility so neighbours can live without constant noise and fear.”

Coast Mental Health, which operates the facility, said the incident has been resolved.

• More to follow.



