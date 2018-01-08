Police deploy spike belt to stop suspect

Incident in Vernon Sunday leads to arrest of two people

Two people from the Lower Mainland are facing numerous charges following an incident that required Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP to use a spike belt.

Police received a report Sunday that two suspects were allegedly attempting to purchase items from the Hudson Bay Company and Best Buy using fraudulent credit cards.

“A man and woman allegedly entered both stores, provided false names and credit cards and purchased a large amount of electronics and household items,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

Best Buy employees advised police upon the suspects’ return to pick up their purchased items when they showed up in a U-Haul cube van.

Police located the male suspect just outside the entrance sitting in the van. When the police activated their emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled and, as a result, hit two police vehicles and an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot.

The female suspect was apprehended on-scene without incident.

“The U-Haul van sped away from the scene at high rates of speed, with numerous reports flooding in from the public that a van was driving dangerously throughout the immediate area,” said Brett. “Fortunately no RCMP officers or members of the public were injured during this incident.”

Efforts to safely stop the vehicle were successful when police deployed a spike belt and the male driver taken into custody without further incident near Ellison Provincial Park on Eastside Road.

Through further investigation, RCMP have learned that the two suspects may have been involved with numerous theft from motor vehicles that were reported over the weekend.

“The investigation is still ongoing at this time and formal charges are expected to be laid within the next three days,” said Brett. “It was the quick thinking of the store’s employees in recognizing that something was suspicious about the two suspects and the information they provided. This led police to be able to respond immediately and ultimately apprehend the two suspects.”

The suspects are currently in custody and facing numerous charges related to dangerous driving, fraud and possession of stolen property.

Previous story
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal
Next story
UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Just Posted

News Views: Loss leader

Tossing the medal away doesn’t make losing suck any less.

Maple Ridge big part of deciding how B.C. votes

Two local politicians on groups working towards fall vote

Maple Ridge New Year’s Baby arrives on schedule

Badis Khsib born a few minutes before it turned Jan. 2

Man and woman from Surrey charged after police seize drugs, guns

Surrey RCMP say weapons believed to be related to Lower Mainland drug conflict

Letter: Thanks to Maple Ridge fire department ‘for bailing Pitt out’

We weren”t able to provide a sevice capable of saving an icon in Pitt Meadows

I, Daniel Blake to be screened in Maple Ridge

Award winning movie tells the story about one man’s fight to get social assistance in England

Police deploy spike belt to stop suspect

Incident in Vernon Sunday leads to arrest of two people

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

‘Saving her will be worth the sacrifice’

While honeymooning in Indonesia, Christopher Lewer and Ashley Leong-Lewer rescued pup from abuse

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Giants acquire defenceman

Vancouver ships first round pick for former ninth overall selection

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Most Read