Police discover man with serious injuries in Maple Ridge

Police have released the photo of a victim who they believe received serious injuries after an assault. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Police are looking for witnesses to an alleged assault in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were first called to the 22500 block of Kendrick Loop, in the 227 Street and Abernethy Way area, at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

There they located a 65-year-old man suffering from serious injuries that police believe are consistent with an assault.

The man was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police have since been extensively canvassing neighborhoods and reviewing video surveillance to determine what happened to the man and the events that led up to him sustaining the injuries.

The victim was caught on video surveillance in the area of 222 Street at around 10:15 p.m. and then again at around the same time police were called in the 22500 block of Kendrick Loop.

Police have released a photograph of the victim in the hopes that somebody with information will come forward.

The victim is described as white, about five foot nine inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt with the number 17 on the back of it, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Ridge Meadows Serious Crimes Unit is leading the investigation and are seeking public assistance for witnesses and dash camera footage.

Anyone who observed this man during this time period are asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 604-463-6251.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

ALSO: B.C. cities want laws to remove convicted local politicians

maple ridge