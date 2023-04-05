Heavy police presence in Pitt Meadows after reports of a shooting

Incident took place by Harris Road and Lougheed Highway

Police in camouflage with assault rifles could be seen in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, April 5. (Neil Corbett/The News)

A report of a person shooting a gun had police in camouflage with assault rifles out in Pitt Meadows Wednesday afternoon, April 5.

“Police received a complaint that there was a person shooting a firearm at a residence,” explained Corp. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

However, she said, at this time the claim has remained unfounded.

The incident was ongoing at 2:30 p.m. by the Best Western at the corner of Lougheed Highway and Harris Road, but appeared to be focused on an adjacent property.

A police helicopter was in the sky and some area roads had been blocked by police.

A reporter on scene saw members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team along with members of the Police Dog Service, in addition to uniformed members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

In situations like this, noted Klaussner, it is typical to have a large police contingency.

“Until police have determined the safety of the public and anyone potentially involved,” said Klaussner.

