Police in camouflage with assault rifles could be seen in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, April 5. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police in camouflage with assault rifles could be seen in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, April 5. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Heavy police presence in Pitt Meadows after reports of a shooting

Incident took place by Harris Road and Lougheed Highway

A report of a person shooting a gun had police in camouflage with assault rifles out in Pitt Meadows Wednesday afternoon, April 5.

“Police received a complaint that there was a person shooting a firearm at a residence,” explained Corp. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

However, she said, at this time the claim has remained unfounded.

The incident was ongoing at 2:30 p.m. by the Best Western at the corner of Lougheed Highway and Harris Road, but appeared to be focused on an adjacent property.

A police helicopter was in the sky and some area roads had been blocked by police.

A reporter on scene saw members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team along with members of the Police Dog Service, in addition to uniformed members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

In situations like this, noted Klaussner, it is typical to have a large police contingency.

“Until police have determined the safety of the public and anyone potentially involved,” said Klaussner.

Is there more to the story? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt MeadowsPoliceRCMP

 

Police in camouflage with assault rifles could be seen in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, April 5. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police in camouflage with assault rifles could be seen in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, April 5. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. college student loses $2,800 in federal tax scam, sparking warning from BBB
Next story
B.C.’s minimum wage going up by $1.10 to $16.75 on June 1

Just Posted

Police in camouflage with assault rifles could be seen in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, April 5. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Heavy police presence in Pitt Meadows after reports of a shooting

The Monster Foam Pit is back at the Ridge Meadows Home Show this year. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows Home Show back, bigger than ever

The BC SPCA has seen a marked increase in the number of puppies being surrendered into the humane society’s care in 2023. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA has seen a ‘marked increase’ in number of puppies being surrendered in 2023

The Maple Ridge Secondary cheer team won an international competition in Vancouver recently. (MRSS Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Secondary cheer team wins international competition

Pop-up banner image