Jake Côté, left, is the subject of an Amber Alert. (Sûreté du Québec)

Police expand search across Quebec after Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy

The boy was allegedly taken by 36-year-old David Côté in Ste-Paule, Que., on the Gaspé Peninsula

Quebec provincial police on Wednesday widened the search area for a three-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father in a town 400 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday evening after the boy was allegedly taken around 1 p.m. earlier that day by 36-year-old David Côté in Ste-Paule, Que., on the Gaspé Peninsula.

A day later, they said the search for three-year-old Jake Côté had been expanded across the province. Police said they enlarged the perimeter after locating the all-terrain vehicle allegedly used by the boy’s father.

Provincial police spokesman Claude Doiron says investigators believe the suspect could be on foot or in a vehicle.

“Could he have gotten in a car? Could he have hitchhiked? … We have to look at that possibility,” Doiron said in an interview Wednesday, adding that police have evidence to suggest Côté could be armed.

The suspect is five-foot-seven, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. The boy was wearing a red T-shirt with a black sweater over it, long jeans and beige boots.

Doiron said the area near where the child disappeared is densely forested and “very vast,” which he said complicates the search.

While he refused to divulge the full scale of police resources dedicated to the search operation, he promised that no effort was being spared to bring the child home.

“Everything that is humanly possible to do in the circumstances, it’s being done,” Doiron said.

Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect if they see him and to instead immediately call police. They’re also asking the public to stay away from the Ste-Paule area to avoid interfering with the work of police and dog handlers.

