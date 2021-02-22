Police find and fix stolen bike for Pitt Meadows girl

An 11-year-old Pitt Meadows girl was happy to get her bike back, thanks to Ridge Meadows RCMP on Feb. 18, 2021. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP repaired a stolen and stripped-down bike, and then returned it to a happy young Pitt Meadows resident.

On Feb. 17 officers were made aware of social media posts indicating a girl’s bike had been recently stolen. No police report had been officially made. Cpl. Mike McKinlay went in search of the bike and, while working in parallel with Pitt Meadows city bylaws department, found the bike. Unfortunately the abandoned bike had been, partially disassembled and was in need of repair.

The bike was brought back to the Pitt Meadows Community Police Office where all members working that day took turns putting it back together. Not having access to proper bike repair tools, they were unable to get the bike working to their satisfaction. A call for assistance was placed to local bike shop, Pitt Meadows Cycle, who responded by asking the members to bring it in, and they would give it the TLC and tune up it needed at no charge.

The next day, the bike was returned to the rightful owner, a happy 11-year-old girl who, upon getting her bike back, exclaimed “the bike never felt this good.”

“What a great outcome to this story, with a good reminder to take photos and record serial numbers of your belongings” said Sgt. Michelle Luca. “Because this family was able to accurately identify the bike, we were able to return it to it’s rightful owner. We also would like to thank Pitt Meadows Cycle for their community spirit in helping with this positive outcome.

“Social media can be a great tool for getting a message out, but police cannot perform an investigation via social media,” Luca added. “Please report all stolen items to the non-emergency line or use our online reporting tool.”