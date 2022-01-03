VIDEO: Police, fire crew respond to fire at a house in Maple Ridge

The fire which started at around 2:30 a.m., blazed into the early hours of Jan. 3. (Kathy W./Special to The News) The fire which started at around 2:30 a.m., blazed into the early hours of Jan. 3. (Kathy W./Special to The News) The fire which started at around 2:30 a.m., blazed into the early hours of Jan. 3. (Kathy W./Special to The News) The RCMP has taped-off the house and are holding the scene for the fire department, said Cpl. Julie Klaussner. (Colleen Flanagan/Special to The News) Maple Ridge fire department is investigating an early morning fire. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Maple Ridge fire department is investigating an early morning fire. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Maple Ridge fire department is investigating an early morning fire. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Maple Ridge fire department is investigating an early morning fire. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A fire was reported in Maple Ridge on Monday, at around 2:35 a.m. at a house which has been previously in the news for a stabbing last month.

According to a neighbour, Kathy W., the fire broke out at around 2:35 a.m. in the 11300-block of 207th Street, and lasted until the early hours of Jan. 3. Maple Ridge fire crew as well as the Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to the fire. The RCMP have continued to be on scene, said Kathy, adding that the house has been a problem for the past year-and-a-half.

“It seems to be really bad in the last 1.5 years but always ‘interesting’ for many years,” she said.

Last year, on Dec. 21, the police responded to a stabbing at the same house.

WATCH MORE: Police respond to a stabbing in Maple Ridge

According to another neighbour, everyone, including the RCMP believed that the house was empty after the stabbing incident.

The house has now been taped-off and a police car has been posted outside the house.

No other information is available at the moment.

More details to come as information becomes available.

