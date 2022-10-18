Police identify 38-year-old as man gunned down at Vancouver golf course

BC RCMP were called to the area around the University Golf Club Oct. 17, 2022 for a fatal shooting. Vishal Walia has since been identified as the victim. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

A 38-year-old man has been identified as the person shot and killed in a Vancouver golf course parking lot Monday (Oct. 17), in what police say was a targeted and gang-related attack.

University RCMP first received reports of a shooting at the University Golf Course – located next to the University of British Columbia but not affiliated with it – just before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found 38-year old Vishal Walia suffering from gun shot wounds in the parking lot.

Officers attempted to save the man, but he died of his injuries on scene. His body was covered with a sheet while the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in.

IHIT now says they believe the shooting was targeted and related to the Lower Mainland gang violence. They’re also investigating whether it is related to a car fire that occurred in the same area at around the same time.

The Vancouver Police Department says it was called to West 21st Avenue and Crown Street, about four kilometres from the golf course, at 10 a.m. for reports of a car on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported.

About 45 minutes later, a vehicle suspected of playing a part in the car fire was involved in a crash on Highway 91, along with a police vehicle and commercial vehicle. The three occupants of the suspect vehicle were arrested by Richmond RCMP and taken into custody. The driver of the commercial vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“IHIT is urging anyone who had contact with Mr. Walia in the days leading to his death, to please contact police, as we continue to build a timeline of events,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has dash-cam footage of the scenes is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Escaped B.C. murderer now Canada’s most wanted fugitive with $250,000 reward

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITMetro VancouverPoliceShooting