A police vehicle blocks the entrance to a cul de sac in South Surrey. A home located on the street was been cordoned off following the arrest of a male in the stabbing death of an as-yet-unidentified victim. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Police identify 45-year-old victim in South Surrey stabbing

Delphin Paul Prestbakmo died at the scene, near 18 Avenue and 152 Street

A 45-year-old man has been identified as the victim in the fatal stabbing in South Surrey Friday morning (Aug. 16).

In a news release issued just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officials said they were releasing Delphin Paul Prestbakmo’s name “in an effort to determine his activities prior to his death.”

“We need his closest friends and associates to come forward,” Sgt. Frank Jang said in the release.

“We also urge any witnesses who were in the area of the 1700-block of 152 Street to contact us.”

Police flooded the area, cordoning off a parking lot in the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street, after receiving reports of a man found bleeding just before 3:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found Prestbakmo “uresponsive with serious injuries.”

As of late Friday afternoon, the scene remained behind yellow police tape. No further information about Prestbakmo was shared.

In an earlier news conference, Jang described the victim’s wounds as “grievous injuries.”

READ MORE: UPDATE: Arrest made in early-morning stabbing death in South Surrey

A suspect was tracked by a police-dog unit from the site where the victim was found to a nearby property, Jang added, and one male was arrested in connection with the crime. No further information about the arrested individual was shared in the latest news release.

The stabbing was the third major police incident on the Semiahmoo Peninsula in the last two weeks. On Aug. 2, Hells Angel member Suminder Grewal was shot and killed in his vehicle while in a Starbucks drive-thru at Southpoint Exchange.

The following Tuesday, Aug. 6, one man was airlifted to hospital after police, responding to a report of a fight, found him stabbed in the 900-block of 160 Street. Two people were later arrested in the Cloverdale area.

Jang said Friday that “right now, there’s nothing to indicate that (the drive-thru shooting and Prestbakmo’s death) are linked, in any way.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc-gc.ca.

Stabbings – 2019
Infogram

Previous story
Illegal pot still a source for 4 in 10 cannabis users, Stats Can survey shows
Next story
Philadelphia standoff suspect charged with attempted murder

Just Posted

Burrards lose to Shamrocks in double overtime

WLA championship series moves to Maple Ridge Sunday

Letter: Year-round daylight saving will be tougher for some

Wise to make a change?

Senior men’s exhibition baseball in Maple Ridge

Elite Burnaby Bulldogs take on Royals Saturday

From the desk: Sexual assaults tough to talk about

May take a while to report an incident

Pitt Meadows junior golfer wins prestigious tournament

Incredible run in last four holes gives 10-year-old scores of 71

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Discussion on grief and loss between Stephen Colbert, Anderson Cooper goes viral

The exchange includes emotional question from Cooper, and outlook on grief as a child

Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

Fewer than 20 black Canadians have been nominated so far, including some Liberal MPs seeking re-election

Portland, Oregon, awaits right-wing rally, counter protests

Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson surrendered Friday on an arrest warrant for felony rioting

Police identify 45-year-old victim in South Surrey stabbing

Delphin Paul Prestbakmo died at the scene, near 18 Avenue and 152 Street

Kraft Heinz brand baby food recalled in B.C. due to possibility of insects

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product should not be consumed

First Nations women finally to be treated equally under Indian Act: Bennett

Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action thanked the feds

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Most Read