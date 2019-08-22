Police identify suspect in alleged thefts from distracted West Vancouver seniors

Two women say their wallets were stolen

West Vancouver police say they’ve identified a suspect after an investigation in thefts from distracted seniors.

In a news release Thursday, police said the incidents started Tuesday afternoon when a 94-year-old woman said she was approached by a man in the hallway of her apartment building in the 1300 block of Clyde Avenue.

Police said the man got into a conversation with her and when the elderly woman was distracted, she said he stole her wallet.

About two hours later that day, police said an 84-year-old woman was approached by a man who convinced her to let him into the same apartment.

The woman alleges the man stole her wallet.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, police believe the same man was seen loitering in the 500 lock of Water’s Edge Crescent. When confronted by a resident, police said the man left the scene.

Both woman whose wallets were taken said their credit and debit cards had been used in multiple fraudulent transactions. Police are still calculating how much money was taken.

