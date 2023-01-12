Police in Abbotsford get court order to name teen wanted in relation to stabbing

Diego Guevara was charged in October after woman, 37, was seriously injured in August

Diego Guevara, 16 is wanted by the Abbotsford Police Department on charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

A teen who was charged in relation to the stabbing of a woman in Abbotsford over the summer is wanted by police after not making court appearances.

Diego Guevara, 16, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged in early October with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery. He was released from custody on Oct. 19, but has since failed to appear for court appearances, according to police.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Nov. 9 on three counts of robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said all attempts to locate Guevara have been unsuccessful.

RELATED: Woman, 37, seriously injured in stabbing in Abbotsford

Youth charged with crimes are not usually named, due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but Walker said the APD was granted a court order on Wednesday (Jan. 11) to name Guevara and release his photo so that the public could assist in locating him.

Guevara was charged in relation to an incident that occurred on Aug. 11. The APD reported that at 2:36 a.m. on that day, officers were conducting routine patrols when they came across a 37-year-old woman in medical distress at the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way.

Officers determined that the woman had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but was expected to fully recover.

No further details have been released, including the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Anyone with information about Guevara’s whereabouts is asked to call the APD major crime information line at 604-864-4850.

RELATED: Youth now charged with stabbing woman in Abbotsford over the summer



vikki.hopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscrimePolice