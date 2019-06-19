UPDATE: Police incident at west Maple Ridge mall

Police responded to an incident at Westgate Shopping Centre on Wednesday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

RCMP responded to an incident Wednesday that closed a grocery store at a mall in west Maple Ridge.

They were called to Westgate Shopping Centre, on Lougheed Highway at 203rd Street, about a threat around 11:30 a.m. Initial reports indicated multiple police cars at the mall, blocking both entrances. One cruiser remained parked outside the Shoppers Drug Mart store at noon.

The Save-On-Foods store at the mall was closed for almost an hour because of the incident, according to Micheal Chicoine, the director of corporate security.

He said there was a security incident at the store, and staff followed standard security protocols to protect the public, and called police.

He said nothing was found in the store, and a review of security cameras has revealed nothing concerning.

“I think the matter was unfounded,” said Chicoine.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers responded to a call of a suspicious package in the Westgate mall area.

“For public safety, some stores were evacuated. Nothing suspicious was located and the area has returned to normal.”



