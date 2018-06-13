UPDATE: Police looking for work crew inmate who walked away in Pitt Meadows

Police are blocking Hoffman Way in Osprey Village. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

‪Police in Pitt Meadows near South Gate and Airport Way are investigating a complaint from Fraser Regional Correctional Centre about an inmate who walked away from a supervised work crew, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Residents reported a strong police presence in the South Bonson neighbourhood before noon, with two marked police vehicles blocking off Hoffman Way.

Area residents reported seeing police in the area since approximately 10 a.m., including some who appeared to be members of the Emergency Response Team.

Schools in the area were not locked down.

“We take our direction from the Ridge Meadows RCMP when it comes to school lockdowns, and the RCMP ultimately advised that lockdowns for Pitt Meadows area schools were not needed,” said Irena Pochop with the school district.

However, she added, Pitt Meadows elementary and Davie Jones elementary did keep students indoors for lunch as a precautionary measure.

A video on the Protecting Pitt Meadows Facebook page shows four armed officers walking along a sidewalk, one carrying a shield.

• More details as they become available.