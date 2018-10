Report came in about a ‘disturbance’ in the Killarney neighbourhood

Police say they’re investigating after a woman was stabbed in the Killarney neighbourhood of Vancouver early Sunday morning.

In a news release, Vancouver police said they found a woman in her 20s on Cleadon Court near Dunelm Avenue at 5 a.m.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

Anyone who has information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

