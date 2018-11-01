Police investigate alleged ‘violent threat’ made against Lower Mainland student

Several Abbotsford Police Department vehicles could be seen Thursday morning at Robert Bateman Secondary. (Dustin Godrey/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police are at Robert Bateman Secondary this morning (Thursday) to investigate a violent threat that was allegedly made by one student to another.

Sgt. Judy Bird said police received a report last night that a threat had been made, and investigators are now on scene trying to piece together what actually occurred and which students might have been involved.

About half a dozen police cars could be seen at the high school – located in east Abbotsford on Exbury Avenue – on Thursday morning.

“When we have a report of the possibility of a violent threat, we want to make sure our community feels safe,” Bird said of the large response.

She said reports circulating on social media that police are responding to reports of a person with a gun are “absolutely false.”

Bird said that anyone with information about the alleged threat call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text abbypd (222973).

Police investigating possible threat at Robert Bateman Secondary in #Abbotsford, two years too the date after a fatal, high-profile stabbing at a local high school. At least six police cars here. #AbbySchools pic.twitter.com/skqSoMLNcd — ᵈᵘˢᵗⁱⁿ ᵍᵒᵈᶠʳᵉʸ (@dustinrgodfrey) November 1, 2018

