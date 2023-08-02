Police investigate another shooting in Maple Ridge

This is the second shooting in two days

Multiple gun shots were fired at a residence in Maple Ridge early Wednesday morning.

Police were on the scene at a property in the 12000 block of Garden Street at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 2, within minutes.

No injuries were sustained in this incident, said Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Investigative Support Team (IST), Integrated Forensics Identification Services (IFIS), and Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS), all attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

And several other police teams including the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) and Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), are also supporting the investigation, said Sgt. Brad Gibson with the SCU.

Police are not ruling out that this incident may be related to another incident of shots fired that occurred early morning on Aug. 1, where one person was taken to hospital. However, police said, there is currently no evidence to connect the two incidents at this time.

Neighborhood canvassing is still taking place in the area by police and the investigation is “active and ongoing”.

READ MORE: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital

No further information is available at this time, said Gibson.

“Incidents of gun violence are taken very seriously by the Ridge Meadows RCMP,” noted Cpl. Julie Klaussner, with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“With two shots fired incidents in two days, we remain steadfast in our commitment to public safety in our community,” she added.

ALSO: Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest 4 people in Maple Ridge shooting

Police are still looking for witnesses, video surveillance and dashcam footage of the incident, between 1:30-2:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 – specifically in the immediate surrounding areas of Brown Avenue, Garden Street and 223 Street.

Anybody who have not already spoken with police are asked to contact Cpl. Robynn Watts of the Ridge Meadows RCMP IST at 604-463-6251.

maple ridgeRCMP