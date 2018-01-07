(Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

Police investigate Surrey’s first murder of 2018 in Cloverdale

RCMP close off 64 Avenue between 176 Street and 179 Street after Saturday night shooting

SURREY — Investigators are probing a murder in Cloverdale that happened just after midnight Sunday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in after reports of a Saturday night shooting in the 17800 block of 64 Avenue, near the Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheatre Park.

Surrey RCMP have closed off 64 Avenue between 176 Street and 179 Street.

This is Surrey’s first murder of 2018 and the second shooting in Cloverdale.

Police say that the incident is believed to be targeted and investigators remain on scene.

Sergent Dwayne Farlin said that the incident does not appear to be a random act.

”Police and paramedics located a male in distress who later died,” Farlin said.

The investigation has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is now on scene.

More to come.

