Whonnock Lake. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Police investigate ‘suspicious circumstance’ at Whonnock Lake

Ridge Meadows RCMP and divers are searching the Maple Ridge lake

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a ‘suspicious circumstance’ at Whonnock Lake Park.

Media relations officer Julie Klaussner said the police are searching the lake with the assistance of their underwater recovery team after receiving a call on Friday, June 19.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety,” Klaussner said, noting the park is still open to the public.

“It is in the early stages of the investigation and there are no further details at this time.”

B.C. Coroners Service had no details of a death at the lake as of publication.

Maple Ridge Fire said they were not called to the scene.

B.C. Amblulance Service has not responded as of publication.

More to follow.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
maple ridgeRCMP

