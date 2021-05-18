Police issue warning for 8 more men involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict

B.C.’s gang task force says it’s expecting ‘violence to continue and escalate’

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit released a poster Tuesday, May 18 featuring the names and photos of more suspects involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

B.C.’s anti-gang agency has released the names and photographs of 11 Lower Mainland gangsters who are said to pose a risk to anyone caught in their path.

On Tuesday, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit issued a public warning about the men, thought to be involved in current gang conflicts with brazen public shootings seen in recent weeks.

Three of the men – Barinder and Meninder Dhaliwal and Damion Ryan, 41 – were identified earlier this week as being on the Vancouver Police’s “targeted” gangsters list.

The eight newly identified men are Shakiel Basra, 26, Albert Dario, 26, Samroop and Sumdish Gill, Amarpreet and Ravinder Samra, Joseph Whitlock, 28 and Min Zin, 21.

“Police are expecting the violence to continue and escalate,” reads B.C. CFSEU’s May 18 statement.

The agency advises the public to avoid any interaction with the individuals, as they may be targets of future violence.

Identifying the alleged gangsters is “another step in our collective and coordinated efforts,” said CFSEU Chief officer Manny Mann.

“Gang members travel between jurisdictions and it is important for the public to be aware so they can take steps to ensure their safety.”

