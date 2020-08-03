Abbotsford Police successfully dealt with a man suffering with mental health issues on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 2). After three hours of a calm standoff, he was safely taken into custody for medical help. (Submitted)

Police lay out details of mental health response in Abbotsford over long weekend

APD officers assist mental health team for three hours yesterday, man sent to hospital with injury

The Abbotsford Police Department has laid out the details of their response to a mental health incident that took place Sunday at Edgewood Place (Aug. 1).

According to an update posted on the police department’s Facebook page, officers were called to assist an Abbotsford mental health team and the family of a man in his 20s who was experiencing a mental health crisis. The family residing in the house had already left when the officers arrived.

READ MORE: Abbotsford Police respond to incident on Edgeview Place

Officers arrived to find the front door open, but those on the scene were certain that the young man was still in the house.

Numerous attempts were made by patrol officers and then a crisis negotiator to initiate contact with the man through calling out to him and using a loud-hailer, which was unsuccessful. Two flash sound distraction devices were used, one at the front and one at the rear of the house, to try and get the man’s attention. Officers said they were concerned that he was in a deep sleep or may have harmed himself.

Police resources at the scene included AbbyPD patrol section, a crisis negotiation team member and one on-duty member of the Emergency Response Team. The ARV (Armoured Rescue Vehicle) was brought to the scene to ensure public, officer and subject safety due to the potential of him being armed with an improvised weapon.

After two hours, the man came of his home, but seeing the officers he began to turn to go back in the home. At that time, an Arwen round (non-lethal) was fired, which grazed his leg. The young man stopped and the situation was resolved. He walked with the officers who were taking him into custody and transported to hospital for medical assistance.

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.
Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

