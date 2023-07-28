A bird in Coquitlam is in the care of the BC SPCA after being harmed by three suspects at large on July 27, 2023. (RCMP handout photo)

Police look for 3 teens seen kicking ‘domesticated’ chicken in Coquitlam

The chicken was ‘quite friendly’ and believed to possibly be someone’s pet

Police are looking for three teenagers who were seen by witnesses kicking and striking a chicken in Coquitlam.

According to Mounties, the disturbing report happened on Thursday (July 27) at 9:15 p.m. in the area of Glen Drive and Johnson Street.

“Police were advised that three teenage-youth were huddled around a chicken, kicking and striking the animal,” a statement released Friday said.

The youth fled before police arrived.

The chicken was “quite friendly” and believed to possibly be someone’s pet, said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

“It didn’t squawk or fuss, it just went along with us like it knew it was in the wrong place.”

Investigators are looking for three male suspects around 15 or 16 years old: two described as Middle Eastern and one as Caucasian. All three were wearing black T-shirts with jeans.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or details is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

The chicken is now in the care of the local BC SPCA. Anyone who recognizes the chicken or who its owner is can contact RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-19918.

crime

