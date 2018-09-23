Police look for woman missing from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital for over 2 weeks

Police are looking for Kara White after she left a Coquitlam psychiatric facility on Sept. 6 (Coquitlam RCMP)

Coquitlam RCMP are searching for a 53-year-old woman who escaped a psychiatric hospital more than two weeks ago.

On Saturday, police issued a news release saying Kara White was reported as an ‘unauthorized absence’ from Cottonwood Lodge, a 24-bed residential care facility that provides longterm care for mental health patients, on Sept. 6.

She is now wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. Police did not elaborate on why the public was only notified more than two weeks after her disappearance.

White is described as a five-foot-four 53-year-old woman. She is believed to weigh 135 lbs, have dark hair and blue eyes. White was last seen wearing a black and red plaid jacket with red/black/yellow-pattern leggings.

Police suspect she may be in the eastern part of the Fraser Valley or Chilliwack area. People are warned not to approach but instead to call 911.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2018-27873.

