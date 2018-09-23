Police are looking for Kara White after she left a Coquitlam psychiatric facility on Sept. 6 (Coquitlam RCMP)

Police look for woman missing from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital for over 2 weeks

Kara White is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant

Coquitlam RCMP are searching for a 53-year-old woman who escaped a psychiatric hospital more than two weeks ago.

On Saturday, police issued a news release saying Kara White was reported as an ‘unauthorized absence’ from Cottonwood Lodge, a 24-bed residential care facility that provides longterm care for mental health patients, on Sept. 6.

She is now wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. Police did not elaborate on why the public was only notified more than two weeks after her disappearance.

White is described as a five-foot-four 53-year-old woman. She is believed to weigh 135 lbs, have dark hair and blue eyes. White was last seen wearing a black and red plaid jacket with red/black/yellow-pattern leggings.

Police suspect she may be in the eastern part of the Fraser Valley or Chilliwack area. People are warned not to approach but instead to call 911.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2018-27873.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Vatican ‘owes God an apology,’ activist says in letter to Pope Francis
Next story
B.C. tent city residents have three weeks to clear out: Supreme Court

Just Posted

OCOP: Producing the Coolest Coffee Table Book Ever

Sean Nosek talks about his friendship with street artist Ken Foster

Gardening: Autumn planters 101

Many growers have tapped into to that autumn urge for fresh flowers.

Vancouver Giants earn a weekend sweep against Everett

Langley-based hockey team plays its next game is at home on Friday, Sept. 28, against Seattle.

LETTER: Memorialize Pete by continuing to show compassion

Outpouring of emotion at passing of homeless man in Maple Ridge

‘Unhappy campers’ protest booking system

Golden Ears park going 100 per cent online reservation in 2019

Environment Canada confirms Ottawa area hit by two tornadoes Friday

At one point more than 200,000 hydro customers were blacked out

B.C. VIEWS: Looking under the hood of ICBC’s war on crashes

Is our accident rate really soaring, or is it inefficiency?

B.C. tent city residents have three weeks to clear out: Supreme Court

Fire risk, criminal activity in neighbourhood cited as reasons for judgment

Police look for woman missing from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital for over 2 weeks

Kara White is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant

Coaches, players on Alberta university rugby team buckle up for the Broncos

16 people died when Humboldt Broncos bus collided with a semi-truck in rural Saskatchewan

The Vatican ‘owes God an apology,’ activist says in letter to Pope Francis

Letter came after a report on sexual abuse of more than 1,000 children in six Pennsylvania dioceses

Newcomers vying to fill power void in Vancouver’s ‘weird’ election race: expert

A proliferation of new parties and independent candidates are crowding the Vancouver race

Lions earn stunning 35-32 OT win over Ticats

Epic comeback lifts B.C. past Hamilton in CFL thriller

Czarnik nets 3 as Flames dump Canucks 5-2

Calgary picks up exhibition win over Vancouver

Most Read