Police looking for man last seen in Maple Ridge

Barrie Holt was last seen Oct. 6

Police are looking for help finding Barrie Holt. (Contributed)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for a man last seen in Maple Ridge

Barrie Holt, 63, is described as a white, five-foot-six, a slim build, with long blonde hair and a grey or blonde goatee.

It is unknown what clothing he was last wearing

Holt was last seen in Maple Ridge on Oct. 6 and is known to visit the Abbotsford and Chilliwack areas.

If you have any information about Holt’s whereabouts please contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

For those who wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Wham-bam out the door’: Surrey man’s front yard left ruined by scamming landscaper

Just Posted

Aidan’s Cup supercar event coming to Pitt Meadows

Once-in-a-lifetime driving experience via Children’s Wish Foundation

Soccer association hires new ops manager

Shauna Williams is the new Operations Manager for West Coast Auto Group FC. (Contributed)

How do we vote in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Can you vote your conscience? For the leader, party or local candidate?

Maple Ridge partners with Community Land Trust for seniors’ homes

Location, timeline to be announced

Maple Ridge rivals battle to scoreless draw

Wildcats vs Ramblers in high school field hockey

VIDEO: Langley woman’s security camera records its own theft

Langley family discovers early morning grab was recorded

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou

B.C.’s largest herds turn the corner from extinction

Vancouver Giants wrap up prairie road swing with a 4-2 win over Regina

Milos Roman paced the Langley-based Giants with two goals, goaltender David Tendeck made 34 saves

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

Man arrested in fatal stabbing at Surrey gas station

Victim pronounced deceased at the scene; RCMP cordon off area

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

Most Read