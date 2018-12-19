The ring was lost while someone was shopping at Meadowtown Centre on Dec. 15. (Meadowtown)

Police looking for owner of lost gold ring

Ridge Meadows RCMP have ring found at Meadowtown

Ridge Meadows RCMP have a lost gold ring that they would like to return to its owner.

“It is a unique ring, and we believe it would have sentimental value to it,” said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk. “Usually jewelry is sentimental, and means a lot to someone.”

Police only want to say the ring was lost while someone was shopping at Meadowtown Centre on Dec. 15. They do not want to reveal more, because they will be asking anyone claiming the ring for a description.

“We want to make sure it gets into the rightful hands of the owner,” said Gresiuk. “It would be a great day to return it.”

She thanked the person who recovered the ring for handing it in.

• Ridge Meadows RCMP: 604-463-6251.

