Police looking for two men after guns stolen from New Westminster home

Police are looking for two men suspected of breaking into a New Westminster home on Tuesday morning.

In Wednesday press release, police said they responded to reports of a break-in at about 9:20 a.m. in the area of Ewen Avenue and Wood Street.

A woman told police two masked men broke into her home and found a gun safe. One guarded her while another opened the gun safe and stole two long guns. The guns were secured at the time of the break-in.

Police said the two men left in an older model red Honda CR-V that was missing the front right hub cap.

“This appears to be a targeted and isolated event; however, we are looking for witnesses and anyone with video surveillance,” Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“If someone was driving in the area around the time and they have dash-camera footage, we would like to hear from them.”

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.

