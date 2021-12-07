Police are looking for witnesses to a crash at 224 Street and Lougheed Highway. (Shawn Yerbury/Special to The News)

Police looking for witnesses to serious crash in Maple Ridge Monday night

A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for witnesses to a serious crash that happened Monday night, Dec. 6.

Just before 8 p.m. a grey Ford Ranger and a red Honda Civic crashed in the area of 224 Street and Lougheed Highway.

A 55-year-old man had to be extricated from one of the vehicles by the Maple Ridge fire department and was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, explained Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services (ICARS) was asked to attend and assist with the investigation.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the collision that have not already spoken to police, or those with dash camera footage of the collision or the two vehicles leading up to the collision, to contact them at 604-463-6251.

