Police looking into VPD-involved collision that sent 3 to hospital

The independent police watchdog has been notified

Vancouver police say they’re investigating after a multi-vehicle crash involving an unmarked VPD cruiser sent three people to hospital Sunday morning.

According to police, a white police SUV was driving west on East Broadway when a blue Suzuki hit it at Renfrew Street. Police say that the Suzuki then collided with a Ford Escape that was waiting to go south on Renfrew at the light.

Both civillian drivers and the officer were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Independent Investigation Office has been notified.

