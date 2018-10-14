Police looking into VPD-involved collision that sent 3 to hospital

Vancouver police say they’re investigating after a multi-vehicle crash involving an unmarked VPD cruiser sent three people to hospital Sunday morning.
According to police, a white police SUV was driving west on East Broadway when a blue Suzuki hit it at Renfrew Street. Police say that the Suzuki then collided with a Ford Escape that was waiting to go south on Renfrew at the light.
Both civillian drivers and the officer were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the Independent Investigation Office has been notified.