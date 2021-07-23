Surrey murder victim Jatinder “Michael” Sandhu. (IHIT photo)

Surrey murder victim Jatinder “Michael” Sandhu. (IHIT photo)

Police need help to solve 2016 Surrey murder

Investigators believe Jatinder “Michael” Sandhu, 28, was an innocent victim

Homicide detectives are still trying to solve Jatinder “Michael” Sandhu’s murder, five years after the 28-year-old Surrey man was shot in the head while sitting in a car parked in a Whalley driveway.

Police believe Sandhu was an innocent victim. A friend of his was shot in the arm as both sat in the car in the 14300-block of 90A Avenue in Whalley on Saturday, July 23, 2016, at 10:20 p.m.

Neither had a criminal record.

“Investigators believe that this shooting is linked to the ongoing conflict within the Lower Mainland,” said Sergeant David Lee, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “However, preliminary evidence and information obtained suggests the victims may have not been the intended targets.”

“No one has been arrested on this matter yet,” Lee told the Now-Leader on Friday. “We do have people who are looking at, persons of interest who have information we seek and we are looking for opportunities to speak and meet with them. It is helpful if they self-identify and come forward. We encourage anyone with info to come forward.”

READ ALSO: Surrey mom pleads for help to catch son’s killer

READ ALSO: Unsolved Surrey homicide Crime Stoppers’ ‘Crime of the Week’

READ ALSO: Police believe man killed in Surrey shooting was an innocent victim

Sandhu’s mother, Kal Sandhu, said the pain caused by this senseless murder is ever-present. “There has not been a day where he has not been in our thoughts or tears,” she said.

Lee said police ask anyone with information, “even if you feel it is not important or think it may have already been provided,” to contact investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

“An innocent life has been robbed of a future,” Lee noted. “Michael will never get married or start a family. He was the eldest brother of three siblings, and a beloved son. Michael’s family has been robbed of all their milestones with him. His family remembers him with a dedication plaque in a local Surrey neighbourhood park.

“This anniversary reminds us that these shootings go well beyond the victim,” he said. “Families suffer and have to cope and heal. Our thoughts are with them as we continue to investigate.”

homelessphoto


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

IHITmurderSurreyunsolved crimes

Previous story
Surrey RCMP recover surveillance equipment from burned Coptic church
Next story
VIDEO: Structure fire near Dewdney Trunk road in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

A fire inside a local Indian restaurant has caused significant damage. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Structure fire near Dewdney Trunk road in Maple Ridge

Kids from the Wild and Wonderful daycare participated in the clean-up in Pitt Meadows, alongside summer students and staff of the ARMS. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
ARMS undertakes Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows community clean-ups

Maple Ridge resident Alan Remfry is questionning the federal government’s use of a hunter and competitive shooter in a website graphic about gun safety.
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident fires off letter to MP over portrayal of law-abiding gun owners

Amazon’s Pitt Meadows delivery station will be located in the Goldern Ears Business Park. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Amazon’s Pitt Meadows delivery station set to open this October