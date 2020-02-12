Police on extra pedestrian safety patrols today in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Police investigate pedestrian hit at Lougheed Highway and 223rd Street on Feb. 6. (THE NEWS – files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are trying to get out the message today, Wednesday, to motorists – watch out for pedestrians.

The Ridge Meadows Road Safety Target Team and the Integrated Road Safety Unit are out on local roads today in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows ensuring that drivers are yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks, police said online.

Some tips for motorists from ICBC include:

Focus on the road. Always leave your phone alone while driving; be ready to yield to pedestrians, especially when turning at intersections and near transit stops.

Read more: Pedestrian reported hit on Lougheed Highway

And, if a vehicle is stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding for a pedestrian.

For pedestrians, ICBC advises to be careful at intersections. Watch for drivers turning left or right through the crosswalk. Drivers may be focused on oncoming traffic and not see you; don’t jaywalk – always use crosswalks and follow the pedestrian signs and traffic signals.

Make eye contact with drivers, as it’s hard to see pedestrians when visibility is poor in fall and winter. Never assume that a driver has seen you.

Read more: Pedestrian struck in Maple Ridge, not expected to survive

Remove your headphones and take a break from your phone while crossing the road.

Be as reflective as possible to make it easier for drivers to see you in wet weather, at dusk and at night.

In addition to marked crosswalks, denoted by lines on the pavement, crosswalks also exist at every intersection, even though there are no lines painted.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.