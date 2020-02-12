Police investigate pedestrian hit at Lougheed Highway and 223rd Street on Feb. 6. (THE NEWS – files)

Police on extra pedestrian safety patrols today in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ensuring that motorists yield to people in crosswalks

Ridge Meadows RCMP are trying to get out the message today, Wednesday, to motorists – watch out for pedestrians.

The Ridge Meadows Road Safety Target Team and the Integrated Road Safety Unit are out on local roads today in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows ensuring that drivers are yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks, police said online.

Some tips for motorists from ICBC include:

Focus on the road. Always leave your phone alone while driving; be ready to yield to pedestrians, especially when turning at intersections and near transit stops.

Read more: Pedestrian reported hit on Lougheed Highway

And, if a vehicle is stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding for a pedestrian.

For pedestrians, ICBC advises to be careful at intersections. Watch for drivers turning left or right through the crosswalk. Drivers may be focused on oncoming traffic and not see you; don’t jaywalk – always use crosswalks and follow the pedestrian signs and traffic signals.

Make eye contact with drivers, as it’s hard to see pedestrians when visibility is poor in fall and winter. Never assume that a driver has seen you.

Read more: Pedestrian struck in Maple Ridge, not expected to survive

Remove your headphones and take a break from your phone while crossing the road.

Be as reflective as possible to make it easier for drivers to see you in wet weather, at dusk and at night.

In addition to marked crosswalks, denoted by lines on the pavement, crosswalks also exist at every intersection, even though there are no lines painted.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Pedestrian hit on Haney Bypass in June 2018. (THE NEWS – files)

Previous story
Trudeau cabinet ministers get special hacker hotline to report suspected breaches
Next story
Flair Airlines pulling out of Abbotsford as competition with Swoop takes off

Just Posted

Update: Two electrocuted on job site in Pitt Meadows

Workers conscious when taken to hospital

LETTER: Vandalism on Maple Ridge sign is an attack on free speech

Shocking someone would be so offended by such a loving and life-affirming message

Police on extra pedestrian safety patrols today in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ensuring that motorists yield to people in crosswalks

Young B.C. hockey player breaks neck after reckless check

Father wants to draw attention to careless play in the contact sport

Maple Ridge forester receives prestigious award

Cheryl Power was presented with the Distinguished Forest Professional award

VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

Premier describes staff and interns as ‘intimidated, ridiculed’

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Woman says she was ‘marginalized’ at Surrey job for not speaking Punjabi

Surrey tentmaker accused of discrimination based on race, pregnancy

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Chilliwack Chiefs fined $3,500 by WorkSafeBC for ammonia plant safety deficiencies

Operators of the Chilliwack Coliseum took 20 months to make changes as ‘a matter of getting it right’

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Woman found dead at vehicle fire one day after North Van RCMP arrest

The Independent Investigations Office now investigating

Most Read