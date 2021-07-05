Police plead for help finding missing Maple Ridge teen

14-year-old is new to community and may exhibit some cognitive impairment

Aliya Ameeri was last seen at her west Maple Ridge home mid-afternoon Monday. Police need help locating her. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Mounties are asking for help to find a missing teen.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Aliya Ameeri.

Aliya was last seen today Monday, July 5, at around 3:10 p.m. at her home in the 19600-block of Hall Street in Maple Ridge, said RCMP Sgt. Kirby Adams.

She is a Middle Eastern female, 14 years old, standing about five feet tall, with a slim build and black hair.

RECENT HEADLINES: Pitt Meadows crash sends cyclist to hospital

MORE: Katzie, Kwantlen First Nations organize supplies for Lytton wildfire victims

She was last seen wearing black track pants, a black sport bra, and a cheetah print crop top.

“She is 14 years old and may exhibit some cognitive impairment,” Adams said.

“She is new to Maple Ridge but is very familiar with the Richmond area and known to use BC Transit,” he elaborated.

Anyone seeing this young woman is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

.

maple ridgemissing person