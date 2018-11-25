Police probe elderly Vancouver woman’s death as homicide

Woman in her 80s was found dead in her apartment

Police are investigating a homicide after a woman in her 80s was found dead in her apartment near Kingway Avenue and Kerr Street Saturday morning.

Vancouver police got a 911 call at about 8 a.m. from a person who had just found the woman.

Investigators say this is the city’s fifteenth homicide this year.

“It is still very early in this investigation and our Homicide Unit is collecting information to help determine motive and who may be responsible,” said Cst. Jason Doucette.

“While our officers continue to piece together what took place, we are reminding the public to report suspicious behaviour to 911 immediately.”

Police are asking for dash cam footage from anyone driving near Kingsway and Kerr Street Saturday morning between midnight and 6 a.m., or for information from anyone in the area at that time. Anyone who believes they saw something is asked to call police at 604-717-2500 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

