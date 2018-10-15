(Unsplash)

Police probe suspicious death after senior’s body found near Lillooet

Public is not believed to be at risk

Police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 71-year-old man was found on a rural road outside of Lillooet Saturday afternoon.

Lillooet RCMP said they received a report of a kidnapping and suspicious death on Highline Road, just outside of a rural community 25 kilometres west of the district municipality.

According to police, the death appears to be isolated incident and the public is not believed to be at risk.

The RCMP’s forensics identification services team is assisting in the investigation.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Daykin: Sad to see polarized, divided community
Next story
Wheels stolen out of west Maple Ridge school shed

Just Posted

$250k field improvement will wait until next council

Maple Ridge’s Albion flats plan on the way

Speirs: Need to find a way to say yes to housing homeless

#MRvotes2018: Says he can give leadership that works for all of the city

Morden: Maple Ridge is now in a crisis of drugs, crime

#MRvotes2018: Says he can provide decisive leadership

Daykin: Sad to see polarized, divided community

#MRvotes2018: Says he has the skills to move Maple Ridge forward

Blamey: Knows how to stay on budget

#MRvotes2018: Retired CP Rail worker has some ideas for improving Maple Ridge

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Transport Canada to take new look at rules, research on school bus seatbelts

Canada doesn’t currently require seatbelts on school buses

Sockeye run in Shuswap expected to be close to 2014 numbers

Salute to the Sockeye on Adams River continues until Sunday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.

Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

B.C. energy minister praises support of staff, fellow MLAs

B.C. man who abducted and assaulted 11-year-old girl has parole rules tightened

Brian Abrosimo made ‘inappropriate and sexualized’ comments to female staff

Canucks: Pettersson in concussion protocol, Beagle out with broken forearm

Head coach Travis Green called the hit ‘a dirty play’

Police probe suspicious death after senior’s body found near Lillooet

Public is not believed to be at risk

5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.

Elderly pedestrian killed in Burnaby collision

Police are looking for witnesses

Most Read