Police raid Pitt Meadows property in alleged ‘fraud factory’ takedown

A handgun seized as RCMP officers searched a property on Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows that police believe was used in a fraud operation. (RCMP/Special to The News)A handgun seized as RCMP officers searched a property on Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows that police believe was used in a fraud operation. (RCMP/Special to The News)
An excavator that police say was fraudulently purchased as part of the operation. (RCMP/Special to The News)An excavator that police say was fraudulently purchased as part of the operation. (RCMP/Special to The News)

A Pitt Meadows property was raided by RCMP as they dismantled an alleged fraud operation recently.

The Burnaby RCMP’s Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST) arrested four men and recovered stolen and fraudulently obtained items worth more than $300,000. The equipment is believed to be tied to a potential large-scale fraud operation, said a press release from police.

Police allege that on March 3, two industrial printers capable of printing driver’s licences, bank drafts, credit cards and other identification documents were fraudulently purchased from a business in Burnaby. The printers were valued at approximately $97,000.

On March 14, two excavators and a generator were fraudulently purchased from a different business in Burnaby, using a forged bank draft, police say. These items were valued at more than $215,000.

On April 26, Burnaby RCMP’s POST team executed a search warrant at a property in the 17600-block of Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows. During the search police located two excavators, two industrial printers and various indicators that the location was an organized fraud factory, said RCMP.

Along with the excavators and industrial printers, hundreds of items were seized, including, numerous printers, hard drives, network storage, laser engravers, a VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) plate stamping machine and modifying tools, hundreds of fraudulent identification cards and blank identification cards, blank bank draft paper, and a handgun and ammunition.

Four men were arrested at scene, but have since been released. The investigation is ongoing.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge council shoots down ban on shooting up in parks

Police are investigating several offences, including:

• Fraud over $5000

• Document forgery

• Theft over $5000

• Possession of stolen property over $5000

• Identification fraud

“Identity theft and fraud are serious criminal offences that can have a significant impact on the lives of victims and the viability of businesses,” said Inspector Matt Toews, Burnaby RCMP’s investigative services officer. “The discovery and seizure of this potential fraud factory will put a sizable dent in the criminal activity of this group.”

READ ALSO: Judge awards trucker tasered by Surrey Mounties $317K in damages

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Previous story
Patrol car rammed, officer hurt, suspect shot in B.C. RCMP parking lot
Next story
BC Hydro predicting record-breaking power usage as heat descends on the province

Just Posted

A handgun seized as RCMP officers searched a property on Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows that police believe was used in a fraud operation. (RCMP/Special to The News)
Police raid Pitt Meadows property in alleged ‘fraud factory’ takedown

With summertime temperatures arriving in May, government officials advise residents to be intentional about staying cool. (THE NEWS files)
Heat wave brings warnings from province, City of Maple Ridge

The Lower Mainland Green Team will be working in Pitt Meadows this Saturday. (Green Team/Special to The News)
Green Team working to create public space in Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge country/pop artist Kassandra Clack has released her first album. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge artist releases first album