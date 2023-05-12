Police raid Pitt Meadows property in alleged ‘fraud factory’ takedown

A handgun seized as RCMP officers searched a property on Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows that police believe was used in a fraud operation. (RCMP/Special to The News) An excavator that police say was fraudulently purchased as part of the operation. (RCMP/Special to The News)

A Pitt Meadows property was raided by RCMP as they dismantled an alleged fraud operation recently.

The Burnaby RCMP’s Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST) arrested four men and recovered stolen and fraudulently obtained items worth more than $300,000. The equipment is believed to be tied to a potential large-scale fraud operation, said a press release from police.

Police allege that on March 3, two industrial printers capable of printing driver’s licences, bank drafts, credit cards and other identification documents were fraudulently purchased from a business in Burnaby. The printers were valued at approximately $97,000.

On March 14, two excavators and a generator were fraudulently purchased from a different business in Burnaby, using a forged bank draft, police say. These items were valued at more than $215,000.

On April 26, Burnaby RCMP’s POST team executed a search warrant at a property in the 17600-block of Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows. During the search police located two excavators, two industrial printers and various indicators that the location was an organized fraud factory, said RCMP.

Along with the excavators and industrial printers, hundreds of items were seized, including, numerous printers, hard drives, network storage, laser engravers, a VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) plate stamping machine and modifying tools, hundreds of fraudulent identification cards and blank identification cards, blank bank draft paper, and a handgun and ammunition.

Four men were arrested at scene, but have since been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are investigating several offences, including:

• Fraud over $5000

• Document forgery

• Theft over $5000

• Possession of stolen property over $5000

• Identification fraud

“Identity theft and fraud are serious criminal offences that can have a significant impact on the lives of victims and the viability of businesses,” said Inspector Matt Toews, Burnaby RCMP’s investigative services officer. “The discovery and seizure of this potential fraud factory will put a sizable dent in the criminal activity of this group.”