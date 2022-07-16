Police raid property in downtown in Maple Ridge

Police swooped onto a property on 121st Avenue in Maple Ridge on Saturday night, with officers in tactical gear with a military-style vehicle surrounding a house.

The operation started at approximately dinnertime, and a neighbour said he witnessed a black police truck ram into a car parked on the property.

He said each of the neighbours had an officer in front of their property telling them to stay indoors.

There was a helicopter over the scene. Fire trucks and crews with the Maple Ridge Fire Department were also on the scene.

The house that appeared to be raided had windows smashed. Police officers and vehicles were out front, and in the alleyway behind the property.

Members of the St. Patrick’s congregation walked out of their church to find the incident underway, and 121st Avenue blocked at Edge Street and 227th Street by police vehicles, but most of the officers and vehicles cleared the scene by 6:46 p.m.

