One of the stolen wigs. (VPD handout)

Police recover some of the stolen wigs intended for children with cancer

Vancouver police say no arrests have been made at this time, still hope to recover rest of the wigs

Police have found some of the wigs designed for children with cancer that were stolen during a Vancouver break-in earlier this week.

In an update on the investigation Friday, police said they received a call at around 10 p.m. on Thursday night after someone discovered a bad of wigs in a hotel hallway in the Downtown Eastside.

“Although we’ve recovered a portion of the wigs, the investigation remains a priority,” said Const. Jason Doucette. “We would like to get the remainder of the property back and make an arrest in this case.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspect, or the location of the rest of the stolen wigs, is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department investigators at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers.

