RCMP image RCMP are asking for help identifying this man.

Police reissue request for help in identifying South Surrey taxi robbery suspect

Armed man threatened driver near 160 Street and 20 Avenue, police say

Surrey RCMP reissued an appeal for help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a taxi driver on Feb. 1 in South Surrey.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. near 160 Street and 20 Avenue.

“The suspect used a weapon to threaten the driver and steal his money. The suspect then fled on foot. The driver was not injured during the incident,” an RCMP news release, issued June 19, states.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-eight-inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black cap and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the individual, or who has more information, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

Tuesday’s news release is the second time police have requested the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Police issued the first appeal for information Feb. 23.

– Aaron Hinks

Previous story
Four arrested in police takedown in Langley
Next story
Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

Just Posted

Marijuana seized from Maple Ridge dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

Maple Ridge secondary alumni wins Governor General award

Jeff Chen, MRSS alumni receives the Governor General award at his SFU convocation.

Forced out of airport hangar

Pitt Meadows Airport board refuses to renew lease

Pitt Meadows Khalsa Darbar Society applying for space for religious gatherings, weddings

Non-conforming use application for existing building on property

Vancouver artist exhibits Maple Ridge-inspired artwork at The ACT Gallery

Aimée Henny Brown creates collages that showcase history and architecture.

Fry and fathers celebrated at Maple Ridge fish release

The anual ARMS Father’s Day fish release was held at Maple Ridge Park on Sunday

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

‘My friends aren’t going to sell me stuff to hurt me’: South Surrey overdose victim

SPECIAL REPORT: First in a two-part series on Peninsula families losing a loved one to fentanyl

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Police reissue request for help in identifying South Surrey taxi robbery suspect

Armed man threatened driver near 160 Street and 20 Avenue, police say

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Most Read