Police release new photo of missing man

Ridge Meadows RCMP is releasing another photo of missing person Lawrence Nadessan with the hope that someone might recognize him from an interaction in the community.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are trying to piece together the activities of Nadessan prior to his disappearance. He was last seen in downtown Maple Ridge in the area of 224th Street and Lougheed Highway at around midnight on Oct. 24.

The new photo shows Nadessan leaving his residence at 11:36 p.m., showing the clothing he was wearing Saturday night, the evening he went missing.

His family has not seen or heard from Lawrence in several days and he has missed work, which is considered to be out of character for him. Extensive community checks have been completed and attempts to locate Lawrence have been unsuccessful therefore the Ridge Meadow RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating him.

If you have seen or have any information about the whereabouts of Mr. Lawrence Nadessan please call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.

 


