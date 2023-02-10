The Vancouver Police department released this photo in connection to the investigation of the city’s first murder of 2023. (courtesy (VPD)

The Vancouver Police department released this photo in connection to the investigation of the city’s first murder of 2023. (courtesy (VPD)

Police release photo of female suspect in Vancouver’s first homicide of 2023

Jeff Jeanty died in a suspicious fire in the city’s Downtown Eastside on Jan. 3

Police in Vancouver say they have gathered important evidence related to the city’s first murder of 2023 and are releasing a photograph of a female suspect as they seek more clues.

The statement from Vancouver police says 34-year-old Jeff Jeanty died in a suspicious fire on Jan. 3, but due to the “sensitive nature” of the investigation, few details could be provided at the time.

The statement says homicide detectives spent more than a month searching for evidence around the outdoor fire that happened in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

DNA evidence confirmed Jeanty’s identity and police hope the public can identify the suspect, whose photo was captured by surveillance camera near the homicide at around the time the man died.

The woman, in her 20s with a fair complexion, is described as 5’8” tall, with a small to medium build.

Members of the homicide unit want to talk to anyone who may know the woman, described as having long dark hair in a ponytail, and wearing mainly black clothing with a black ball cap and white logo.

murderVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province pledges one-time grants totalling $1B for B.C. cities, regional districts
Next story
Premier recognizes ‘huge urgency’ in resolving Surrey policing issue

Just Posted

Kristi Maier has been the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows since October, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Meet the new executive director of Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The federal electoral district of Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge will take in part of Mission. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding left intact, no ‘dog’s breakfast’

Etienne Siew was one of the performers showcased at last year’s Music on the Wharf concerts. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)
Deadline for Music on the Wharf applications fast approaching

Ridge Meadows RCMP marked their largest-ever seizure of fentanyl, along with other hard drugs on the Feb. 2, 2022 bust in Maple Ridge and New Westminster. (RCMP/Special to The News)
Charges laid against three individuals involved in Maple Ridge drug operation

Pop-up banner image