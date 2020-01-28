Police believe this suspect was responsible for the theft of Indigenous regalia in Vancouver on Jan. 15, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)

Police release photo of suspect in theft of Indigenous regalia in Vancouver

A person stole nine pieces of Indigenous regalia, five drums, and traditional boots

The Vancouver police have released a photo of a man they suspect stole Indigenous regalia and drums in the city earlier this month.

In a Tuesday news release, Vancouver police said a van belonging to the Lake Babine Nation, whose traditional lands are near Burns Lake, was broken into at a parking lot near West Pender and Richards streets during the night of Jan. 15.

The person stole nine pieces of Indigenous regalia, five drums, and traditional boots, police said.

Police described the suspect as having a medium build, wearing a dark camouflage hoodie under a black puffy vest and dark pants. The man would have been pulling to dark grey suitcases with the stolen items and left the area on a bus travelling east on West Hastings Street.

“The true value of this ceremonial clothing and drums is not monetary – it’s priceless in terms of the cultural significance to the people of the Lake Babine Nation,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed.

“Since the theft, two items have been turned in to the Carnegie Centre”

Police are asking whoever has the remaining items to turn them into a Vancouver community centre or a community policing centre so they can be returned to the Lake Babine Nation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-3321 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers as 1-800-222-8477.

