Police release photos of alleged assault suspect

Police are looking for this man in relation to an alleged assault in February. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Police are searching for a man wanted for an alleged assault in Maple Ridge.

The incident took place in February when a man allegedly assaulted a cyclist by the intersection of 240 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

The suspect is described as white with short dark hair, about 5’10” with a medium build, and around 30-35 years old.

At the time of the incident he was wearing dark grey cargo pants, a grey hoodie, black vest, and hiking-style shoes.

“Police will always exhaust all investigative avenues. Somebody knows who this person is and, with these newly released pictures, we suspect someone will recognize this person,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the man are being asked to contact Constable Barrera at 604-463-6251 or call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

