Police released this sketch of a man after a teen girl was sexually assaulted in East Vancouver Nov. 27. (VPD)

Police release sketch after teen girl sexually assaulted in Vancouver

Girl was pulled into the bushes after getting off bus

Police have released a sketch they believe may help them find a suspect after a teen girl was sexually assaulted in Vancouver last week.

The 14-year-old girl had told police she got off a bus on Kingsway and walked north along Miller Street about 5 p.m. Tuesday, when a stranger grabbed her and pulled into the bushes in Brewers Park just off Commercial Street.

He then sexually assaulted her, before running east through the park.

On Monday, police released a composite sketch of the suspect.

He is described as:

  • Caucasian man
  • medium build
  • five-foot-seven to five-foot-ten
  • late 20s to early 30s
  • possible weight between 160 and 200 pounds
  • dark brown eyes
  • an oval shaped face
  • short, brown wavy hair.

He was wearing a black rain jacket, dark blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage or photos from the area between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday is asked to call police at 604-717-0602 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

