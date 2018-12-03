Police release sketch after teen girl sexually assaulted in Vancouver

Girl was pulled into the bushes after getting off bus

Police released this sketch of a man after a teen girl was sexually assaulted in East Vancouver Nov. 27. (VPD)

Police have released a sketch they believe may help them find a suspect after a teen girl was sexually assaulted in Vancouver last week.

The 14-year-old girl had told police she got off a bus on Kingsway and walked north along Miller Street about 5 p.m. Tuesday, when a stranger grabbed her and pulled into the bushes in Brewers Park just off Commercial Street.

He then sexually assaulted her, before running east through the park.

Vancouver Police are asking for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a teenaged girl was pulled into a wooded area and sexually assaulted on Tuesday in East Vancouver. https://t.co/vFLasqWpfE #VPD pic.twitter.com/7ApO1Oh8gP — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) November 29, 2018

On Monday, police released a composite sketch of the suspect.

He is described as:

Caucasian man

medium build

five-foot-seven to five-foot-ten

late 20s to early 30s

possible weight between 160 and 200 pounds

dark brown eyes

an oval shaped face

short, brown wavy hair.

He was wearing a black rain jacket, dark blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage or photos from the area between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday is asked to call police at 604-717-0602 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.