Police looking for missing Maple Ridge teen

14-year-old girl was last seen on Thursday evening

Rachel Ewart, 14, has been reported missing.

Rachel Ewart, 14, has been reported missing.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

On Nov. 20, Rachel Ewart’s father contacted the Ridge Meadows RCMP when his daughter did not return home. She has not been in contact him.

She was last seen by her father on Nov. 19, at approximately 9 p.m. when she went to bed. She did not attend the school the following day, nor return home after school.

Rachel is familiar with and known to use public transportation, said police. She has not been in contact with any of her friends in several days. Rachel does not have a personal cell phone.

Rachel is described as:

• White

• 5’7 inches tall, approximately 120 lbs.

• Brown, longer buzz-cut hair.

• Brown eyes.

• Last seen wearing a black jacket with fur collar, grey hoodie with black pants, white Nike runners, and carrying a Hello Kitty backpack.

If you have seen or have any information about the whereabouts of Rachel Ewart please call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeMissing womanRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Decoration ‘explosion’ terrifies Maple Ridge toddler
Next story
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Just Posted

Young Decs has been performing for his fans on livestream, but looks forward to the time he is able to rock a stage in person. (Special to The News)
Young Maple Ridge entertainer seeing quick success

14-year-old Young Decs released his first song, Anx!ety, five months ago

(Black Press files)
Police looking for missing Maple Ridge teen

14-year-old girl was last seen on Thursday evening

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure event at Maple Ridge elementary

Fraer Health conducting contact tracing

Kyle Benzies goes to comfort his daughter.
VIDEO: Decoration ‘explosion’ terrifies Maple Ridge toddler

Dad wants to make sure lighted deer are safe

Decorations can be hung from Dec. 1 to Jan. 5 at Maple Ridge Cemetery. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Tree decoration at Maple Ridge Cemetery in memory of loved ones

Residents can hang an ornament, a photo or leave a message

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

At the current rate of new infections, one in 53 Lower Mainland residents will catch the virus over the weeks to come. (Chart: Tyler Olsen)
GRAPHIC: One in 25 Lower Mainland residents may contract COVID-19 by February if virus continues spread

Moderate increase cases would leave one in 20 Lower Mainland residents with virus by February

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

IHIT officers on scene at the Langley Township apartment building where the body of Aaliyah Rosa was found in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
COVID, health delays won’t stop Langley murder trial, judge says

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis is to resume Dec. 14

Most Read