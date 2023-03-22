Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Police-reported hate crimes rise again, as pandemic worsens discrimination: StatCan

Reports up by 27 per cent in 2021, after a 35 per cent increase in 2020

New figures released by Statistics Canada show hate crimes reported to police continued to spike across the country in the second year of the pandemic as people were targeted by race, religion and sexual orientation.

The agency says in a news release that all provinces and territories experienced increases in hate crime reports in 2021 except Yukon, where they were unchanged.

Incidents motivated by religion were up 67 per cent across Canada, while reports to police involving sexual orientation rose by 63 per cent, and race-related incidents were up six per cent.

The statistics agency says the pandemic “exacerbated experiences of discrimination,” including hate crimes, and “underscored an increase in discourse” about the issue.

Overall, there were 3,360 hate crimes of all motivations reported to police in 2021, up by 27 per cent, after a 35 per cent increase in 2020.

Reports of hate crime targeting East or Southeast Asians rose 16 per cent to 305 incidents in 2021, a level that is more than four times higher than it was in 2019.

Statistics Canada says community awareness and relations with police can influence whether incidents get reported at all, and just over one in five reported incidents result in charges being laid or recommended.

It says the victims and those accused of reported hate crimes are most often men and boys.

In British Columbia, religious hate crime reports more than doubled to 150 in 2021, while in Alberta they tripled to 91 incidents.

In Ontario, hate crimes based on sexual orientation were up 107 per cent.

RELATED: B.C. leads country in hate crimes as Canada hits highest reported totals ever

RELATED: Hate crimes across Canada increased 27% in 2021: Stats Canada

Hate crimes

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. taxi driver wins human rights complaint over colleagues’ use of derogatory slur
Next story
Transit strike in eastern Fraser Valley could end up costing man his job in Vancouver

Just Posted

Larissa Franklin won a bronze medal in women’s softball at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as part of Team Canada. (Larissa Franklin/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Olympian shares stage with NFL star Rob Gronkowski

Ivy Threatful of Maple Ridge won a national wrestling championship, and will compete in the Pan American Games this summer. (Joe Pereira/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge wrestler wins gold at national championships

The Repair Cafe on March 18 was the busiest that Maple Ridge has ever had, with 104 items being brought to the event. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Repair Cafe reaches records busiest day ever

Derek Bedard, general manager of the Ridge Meadows Flames, is hoping for a win as his team enters the PJHL finals for the first time since 2018. (The News file)
Ridge Meadows Flames face deja vu at PJHL Championship