Ridge Meadows RCMP officers rescued a woman and her dog from Pitt River. (Special to The News)

Police rescue woman and dog trapped in the Pitt River

Ridge Meadows RCMP offices rescued a woman and her dog from the waters of the Pitt River over the weekend.

On Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m., police received 911 calls about a woman trapped between logs, and submerged neck deep in the frigid Pitt River waters.

The woman had been walking her dog along the dike trail area between Ferry Slip Road and Fraser Dyke Road, when her dog fell into the water and was unable to get out. In an attempt to rescue her dog, the woman jumped into the river and became trapped between floating logs.

Ridge Meadows RCMP police officers who are stationed at the Pitt Meadows Community Police Office were able to respond quickly.

Upon arrival, police found the woman and her dog both holding onto a log, and unable to rescue themselves. An officer was able to safely navigate the area, pull the woman and her dog out of the water, and move them to a safe area. Neither appeared to have any serious injuries but were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance service as a precaution.

The RCMP’s Air One helicopter responded, and Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue was activated to assist, however both were cancelled due to the quick response time of the attending police officers.

